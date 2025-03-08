AMU Holi celebrations row: "AMU never discriminated against students on basis of religion": Proctor

Following a controversy erupted over the denial of permission to hold the Holi Milan celebration on the campus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) by the university administration, a section of students, up in arms, have sought intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the matter.

The students, along with the office-bearers of the Karni Sena outfit, have alleged that the administration was discriminating against Hindus.

They also submitted a memorandum to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Aligarh, seeking PM's intervention, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Permission was sought by a master's degree student, Akhil Kaushal, on February 25. On behalf of Hindu students, a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor was submitted to the university proctor, Wasim Ali, seeking permission to organise a Holi Milan function at the NRSC Club at the university on March 9.

As per Aligarh ADM Amit Kumar Bhat, the permission to hold any function on the campus had to be given by the university administration.

"We are in talks with them (AMU administration) based on the memorandum given by the office-bearers of the Karni Sena. Whatever decision is taken after the negotiation will be implemented and no one will be allowed to disturb the law and order in the city on the issue," said the officer.

On the contrary, Karni Sena office-bearers have threatened to enter the university campus and hold the Holi Milan on the occasion of Rang Bharni Ekadshi on March 10.

"We will go ahead with our programme whether the AMU authorities give us permission or not," said Thakur Gyanendra Singh Chauhan, state chief of Karni Sena.

Chauhan also led a march on the streets of Aligarh raising slogans against the AMU authorities, before submitting the memorandum to the ADM.

Akhil Kashyap, a Master's student, had written to the AMU authorities last month seeking permission to hold the programme on March 9.

"Our PM has declared the AMU campus as mini Bharat, then why the AMU authorities discriminate between festivals held by Muslims and Hindus. Eid Milan, and Roza Iftaar programmes are held on the campus, but we have been denied permission for holding the Holi Milan function here," he said.

The protesting students cited the example of Jamia Milia Islamia university where they claimed that the Holi celebrations were allowed, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

Prof Vibha Sharma, a professor in the AMU English department and also a member in charge of the AMU Public Relations Office, said that there had never been a requirement to seek permission to celebrate any festival on campus.

"Here teacher, students, non-teaching staff celebrate each festival with great fervour. This has been a beautiful tradition of the campus and it will continue to be so. There has been no restriction of any kind on the celebration of festivals," said Dr Sharma.

Meanwhile, AMU Proctor Wasim Ali also said that he would not allow a new tradition on the campus. "All the festivals, including Holi, Diwali, Eid, and others, have been celebrated within the campus for the past many years. Then, why permission is needed to hold the Holi Milan function? AMU had never discriminated against students on the basis of their religion," said Wasim Ali.