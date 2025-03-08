Amid language row, Amit Shah asks CM Stalin to impart medical, engineering education in Tamil

Amid the language row involving the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Centre, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, March 7, appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin to introduce medical and engineering education in Tamil language, emphasising the need for education in one's mother tongue.

While addressing the 56th Raising Day Parade of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Thakkolam, Ranipet, Shah urged the state government to take inspiration from other states that have already implemented such initiatives, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

“I have come to the soil of the Tamils, and I urge the CM of Tamil Nadu to draw inspiration from other states that have taken steps to offer medical and engineering education in their native languages. It is my sincere wish that TN also introduce such courses in Tamil at the earliest,” he said.

It may be noted that Tamil Nadu started offering engineering courses in Tamil in 2010-11 in civil and mechanical branches in a few colleges.

Shah stressed that this initiative would not only strengthen the cultural roots of the Tamil people but also ensure equal opportunities for them in professional fields.

“I have been advocating this vision for the past two years, but no concrete steps have been taken so far. I hope the CM will reflect on this and take the necessary measures to realise this vision,” he added.

Shah highlighted that candidates appearing for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) examination can now take the examination in all languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution including Tamil.

“Until now, there was no place for a mother tongue in the CAPF recruitment process. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that our youth can now take CAPF exams in their native language,” he said, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Highlighting the decision to name the CISF Regional Training Centre in Tamil Nadu after Rajaditya Chola, he said, “It was on this very land that Rajaditya Chola scripted countless tales of valour, sacrificed his life, and carried forward the glorious traditions of the Chola dynasty. I pay my humble tributes to this great warrior.”