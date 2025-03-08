AIBE 19 final answer key released | 28 questions dropped, results expected soon

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the final answer key for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 on its official website — allindiabarexamination.com.

The exam, held on December 22, 2024, saw the provisional answer key published on December 29, 2024, said a report by Hindustan Times.

A significant update in the final answer key is the removal of 28 questions — seven from each of the four sets of the exam.

The BCI has yet to announce a specific date for the release of the AIBE 19 results, but based on past trends, candidates can expect the scorecards soon. Last year, results were declared on March 27, indicating a similar timeline this year.

Once released, candidates can download their results by following these steps:

Visit allindiabarexamination.com Click on the result link for AIBE XIX Enter your user ID and password Submit the details and download your scorecard

To qualify for AIBE 19, candidates must secure at least 45 per cent (General/Other Backward Class - OBC category) and 40 per cent (Scheduled Caste - SC/Scheduled Tribe - ST/disabled candidates). If questions are dropped from the final answer key, the passing marks will be adjusted accordingly.

What about CLAT 2025?

Meanwhile, there is no update on when the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will release revised results for CLAT UG 2025, added Hindustan Times.

The exam for five-year LLB admissions in National Law Universities (NLUs) was conducted on December 1, 2024, with results declared on December 7, 2024.

However, multiple legal challenges have emerged, with petitions filed in various high courts citing alleged errors in the exam questions. On December 20, 2024, a single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court directed the CNLU to revise the CLAT 2025 results over inaccuracies in the answer key. The ruling came in response to a petition from a CLAT aspirant, highlighting two incorrect answers in the test.

The CNLU appealed the decision before a division bench, and the case is now scheduled for hearing on April 7, 2025. Additionally, several other high courts have received petitions challenging both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) CLAT results.

As legal proceedings continue, aspirants are awaiting further clarity on the final admission process.