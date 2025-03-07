TN: Plus II student appears for public exam despite his father's demise

Despite the death of his father, a 17-year-old Plus II student of Sillankulam village appeared for the ongoing public examinations here on Thursday, March 6.

Sources said that the couple E Karupasamy and Sivanammal of Sillankulam near Ottapidaram had children Kathiravan (17) and Ezhilarasi (15) studying in a private school at Sillankulam.

Kathiravan is appearing for plus-two public examinations and Ezhilarasi is appearing for Class X public examination.

Karupasamy, who was under treatment for kidney ailments, died on Wednesday night, March 5, even as Kathiravan was preparing for his English public examination, said sources.

Despite the death of his father, Kathiravan attended the exam on Thursday morning. When he returned home, his sister and the family members cried and exhorted him.

"My father used to tell me that education is the only key to come out of poverty and to earn a good position in society, hence, I wrote the exam. I managed to write as well as possible," he said.

To help SSLC students tackle exam-related stress and boost their confidence, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will launch a helpline counselling programme from March 10 at 2.30 pm.

The helpline will function from March 10 to 19, between 2.30 pm and 6.30 pm, and on March 16, from 11 am to 5 pm. During exam days, from March 21 to April 4, it will operate as a control room, available from 10 am to 2 pm. Students and parents can call the helpline numbers 080-23310075 and 080-23310076 to seek guidance on exam-related doubts and stress management.