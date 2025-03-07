“This stinks of damage repair”: L&T menstrual leave announcement receives mixed reactions

Indian multinational conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is in the spotlight once again, after its Chairman, SN Subrahmanyan, promised a one-day menstrual leave for female employees.

Earlier, Subrahmanyan received harsh criticism a few months ago for promoting a 90-hour work week. This new move has elicited a large number of reactions on social media. Some of them praise Subrahmanyan, while others are less enthusiastic about the announcement, Financial Express reports.

“This stinks of ‘damage repair,” a user commented on Reddit. They suggested that the announcement betrayed a lack of understanding and sensitivity towards the needs of women.

They went on, “He should just keep quite for few months and let public memory fade. That’s a better damage repair than putting his foot in mouth every time he speaks (.sic).”

Another user commented, “And now they will probably stop hiring women.”

The Reddit thread was full of such comments, with some users claiming that the company may even demand proof of taking this vacation. Others went on to argue that offering work from home as an alternative would have been a much better option.

The move also garnered positive reactions.

“This is a huge win for gender parity at the workspace. And kudos to Larsen & Toubro and Chairman SN Subrahmanyan for taking this massive step towards progressive policies in corporate India. Menstrual leave must be mandatory,” a user wrote on X.

The leave is exclusively available to female employees of the parent business, L&T and not its financial services or technology subsidiaries.

L&T employs over 60,000 people, with women accounting for approximately 5,000, or 9 per cent, of the workforce. These are the women who will profit from the new policy.

This decision comes only weeks after Subrahmanyan received flak for pushing staff to work 90 hours per week and not "stare at their wives."