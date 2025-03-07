Telangana: Class X SSC exam hall tickets out

Today, March 7, the Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations issued Hall Tickets for Class X or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) students. According to an official announcement, the hall tickets for the SSC public examination March 2025 have been sent to schools across the state by the respective district educational officers.

Candidates can obtain their hall tickets from the respective headmasters of the institutions. The TS SSC hall tickets are available on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in .

The TS SSC exams will start on March 21 with the first language papers and end on April 4 with the OSSC (Oriental Secondary School Certificate) Main Language Paper-II tests, which include Sanskrit and Arabic, Indian Express reports.

Here’s how to download the admit cards:

Visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in . On the homepage, select the SSC "Download admit cards" option. A new login page will appear on the display screen. Students must input their login credentials and submit. TS Class X board hall tickets will appear on the screen.

If students detect any anomalies, they must tell the board immediately so that changes can be made before the tests begin. Corrections can be submitted online using the "Application Correction" link.

A charge must be paid, and the Divisional Board must approve any changes. Once authorised, the amended admit card will be made available through the "Correction Admit Card" link.

The Telangana state board will announce the SSC exam results a few weeks later after the completion of the exams.