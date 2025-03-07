Techie with 9 years’ work experience in US struggling to land job interviews in India

A software developer who has lived in the United States of America for the past 12 years and has nine years of work experience is confronting an unexpected obstacle as he prepares to return to India: finding work.

In a heartfelt Reddit post, the developer revealed that he has a master's degree from the University of Michigan and, despite his outstanding resume, is currently trying to find work.

The developer, who goes on Reddit with the username u/Free-Length-683, stated that he is currently employed as a Full Stack Developer at a US university, specialising in Python, Django, Django REST, JavaScript, Vuejs, and PostgreSQL, The Indian Express reports.

His father, 78, decided to return to India in May after his mother developed a disability.

He further revealed that despite applying for jobs for six months, he only received one interview, which he failed to land.

The techie further stated that his past positions in academic environments did not require him to work with highly scalable programmes, further limiting his knowledge.

“I am looking for some career advice. I HAVE TO COME BACK as I can’t leave my parents by themselves and there is still a 15+ year wait till I get my green card (.sic),” he wrote on the subreddit r/developersIndia.

The post quickly gained attention, and numerous Reddit users dropped their advice to the techie in the comment section.

“It’s a cut throat competition in India with horrible wlb unless you have contacts who can refer you (.sic),” a user wrote.

“Don’t lose heart, and avoid desperation at all costs! It is okay to be rejected rather than to land in a toxic place (.sic),” another user commented.

A few users also suggested that the developer upskill, so that he would get better opportunities.