SBI PO 2025 Admit Card out: How to download

The State Bank of India (SBI) will hold the preliminary exam for Probationary Officer positions. The tests will take place on March 8, 16, and March 24.

Candidates who have registered online are eligible to take the public exam, Times Now reports.

Aspirants for government jobs should be aware that a printout of their admit card, as well as proper ID proof, is required to attend the exam. If they fail to do so, they will not be able to take the exam.

Candidates should arrive at the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time to avoid the last-minute rush. They should not bring any electronic devices, including phones and watches, to the exam hall.

To download the SBI PO Admit Card 2025, follow these steps:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in/web/careers. On the portal, seek for and click the SBI PO admit card download link. Enter your login information. SBI PO Call Letter 2025 will be displayed on the screen. View and Download the PDF. Save it for future reference.

The SBI PO prelims test will be scored out of 100, and candidates will be required to answer 100 questions. They will be given sixty minutes to complete the paper.

Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for each erroneous response. There will be no points earned or subtracted for unanswered questions.