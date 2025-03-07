PUBG Mobile 3.7 update arrives TODAY, on March 7

The much-anticipated PUBG Mobile 3.7 update is set to launch today, March 7, 2025, bringing an array of new features, gameplay enhancements, and bug fixes.

Titled Golden Dynasty, this update introduces an immersive themed mode, a brand-new map, and a host of visual and mechanical upgrades designed to elevate the gaming experience, said a report by the Times of India.

The rollout for PUBG Mobile 3.7 will begin today, March 7, with Android users typically gaining access before iOS users.

Players can download the update via the Google Play Store, App Store, Samsung Galaxy Store, Huawei AppGallery, or the official PUBG Mobile website. Since the rollout timing may vary across regions, users are advised to check for updates periodically.

What’s new?

The update introduces a fresh themed mode set in a mystical golden sand realm featuring floating islands, palatial structures, and an enigmatic hourglass mechanic. Players can explore these fantastical islands, discover hidden treasures, and use a unique time-bending dagger in combat, added TOI.

Additionally, the highly awaited Rondo map makes its debut. Spanning 8km x 8km, Rondo blends traditional Eastern architecture with contemporary urban settings.

Players can traverse grand cities, floating restaurants, tranquil bamboo forests, and picturesque lakes. The map also boasts dynamic weather systems, upgraded weapon skins for the M416 and AKM, and the return of iconic locations such as Mylta Power and the Erangel Bridge.