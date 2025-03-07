Poor infrastructure, financial irregularities: NMC flags serious violations at Dr DY Patil Medical College, Pune

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has raised serious concerns regarding Dr DY Patil Medical College in Pune, citing multiple irregularities in financial transactions, training programmes, and resident welfare.

A letter issued by the NMC’s Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) highlights allegations of fake files, financial fraud, stipend non-payment, inadequate infrastructure, and exploitation in the District Residency Program.

Key violations highlighted by NMC

Financial irregularities & extortion: Fake files are being maintained, raising concerns about transparency. Stipend deductions are being carried out arbitrarily, with instances of non-payment to residents. Tuition, hostel, and examination fees are being collected in an extortionate manner. Fraudulent scholarship documents have been submitted to the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Issues in the district residency programme: Residents are being forced to travel long distances at their own expense, adding to their logistical and financial burden due to the mismanagement of placements.

Deficiencies in medical training & patient care: Consultants are prioritising private OPDs over training residents, limiting their learning opportunities. Non-allopathic doctors (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery - BAMS/Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery - BHMS) are being assigned critical care responsibilities beyond their training, potentially compromising patient safety. Additionally, the hospital is allegedly avoiding the use of Ayushman Bharat cards, depriving eligible patients of their entitled benefits.

Poor infrastructure & overcrowding: The General Surgery department is facing resource constraints, with insufficient operation theatre (OT) facilities for MS students, impacting their surgical training and overall learning experience.

This was highlighted on social media platform X by Dr Lakshya Mittal, National President of the United Doctors' Front (UDF), who called out the violations and demanded strict actions.