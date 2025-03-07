Medical entrance exams lined up for May-June 2025 | Key dates and updates

As the examination season approaches, the upcoming months are going to be crucial for students.

Especially for medical aspirants, the months of May and June 2025 are going to be significant, with three major entrance exams scheduled in close succession.

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI - CET) July session, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG), and the NEET - Postgraduate (PG) exam are all set to take place back to back.

So if you are an MBBS student or an aspiring one, it is time to gear up and focus on your exam preparation.

Here are key details about these major exams:

NEET-UG 2025:

- Application deadline: The registration window for NEET UG 2025 concludes today, March 7, 2025, at 11.50 pm. Candidates yet to apply should promptly complete their applications on the official website.

- Correction window: Applicants can rectify any errors in their submissions between March 9 and March 11, 2025.

- Examination date: The NEET UG 2025 is scheduled for May 4, 2025, from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.



NEET-PG 2025:

- Examination date: The NEET PG 2025 is slated for June 15, 2025.

- Application process: The application forms were initially anticipated to be released in the first week of January 2025, according to reports. However, no official update has been provided yet.

- Admit card: Candidates can anticipate the issuance of admit cards in June 2025.

IN-CET 2025:

Examination date: INI-CET for the July 2025 session is tentatively scheduled for May 3, 2025.

Application process: Registration for INI-CET July 2025 will begin, most likely in the third week of March 2025

With these examinations scheduled closely, candidates must be mindful of deadlines and ensure they complete their preparations accordingly.