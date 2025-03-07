Madras University announces November exam results

The University of Madras (UNOM), often known as Madras University, has released the results of the November 2024 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) exams.

Students who took courses such as Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (MSc), Master of Commerce (MCom), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Education (BEd), Masters of Education (MEd), LLB, and others can check their results online at unom.ac.in, reports Moneycontrol.

Students can access their results online by following the instructions outlined below:

Visit the official website, unom.ac.in. Click the 'UG / PG / Professional Result' link on the right side of the page. Enter the register number and click 'Get Result'. View and download the PDF results for future reference.

The marksheet, which will be published shortly, will include the following details:

Student Name

Register Number

Name of Course

Total Marks

Marks Obtained

Course/Subject Code

Course/Subject Name

Result Status

Maximum Marks

Result Date

Students are urged to save a copy of their results for future reference and to check university notices for any corrections on marksheets and other procedures.