FMGE 2025 to take place in July; application deadline is March 9

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced that the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) screening test will take place in July 2025. The commission has also provided a timetable for submitting online applications for the eligibility certificate required to take the exam.

Candidates who have not yet received their eligibility certificate must apply through the official portal within the specified time frame. The application procedure will begin on March 10 at 9.30 am and end on April 9 at 6.00 pm, Times Now reports.

This is the final opportunity for candidates to apply for the certificate. No applications will be accepted after the deadline, thus candidates must finish the process within the specified time frame.

The NMC has announced that candidates who filed for the eligibility certificate in previous application cycles are not required to resubmit. If a candidate has previously submitted an application that is still valid or being reviewed, they do not need to apply again.

Further, the commission has given a means for applicants to verify the status of their applications. Candidates can send emails to the designated NMC addresses with their questions.

To guarantee prompt processing, they must provide their File Tracking Number in the email. This number allows the NMC to readily locate the application and offer precise information about its status.