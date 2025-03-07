DSSSB releases exam schedule for various posts; check key dates and guidelines

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the examination schedule for multiple posts across various departments. Candidates planning to appear for the exams can check the official timetable on the DSSSB website — dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
According to the official notification, the DSSSB will conduct exams for different postcodes under GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) departments through Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination process will begin on April 1, 2025, with the first session scheduled from 9 am to 11 am. The examination schedule extends through June 2025, covering multiple test dates.
Here is the full timetable:
The board has issued several instructions for candidates appearing for the exam:
- Admit card & ID proof: Entry to the exam centre will be strictly prohibited without a valid Admit Card and original ID proof.
- Reporting time: Candidates must report on time. Late entries will not be allowed under any circumstances.
- Photo attendance & admit card submission: Candidates must submit the photo attendance sheet and the third page of their Admit Card to the invigilator before leaving.
- Stationery restrictions: Personal pens, pencils, and pencil boxes are not allowed as the board will provide pens during the exam.
- Negative marking: There will be a penalty of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.
- Dress code: Candidates must adhere to the prescribed dress code while appearing for the exam. They are required to wear light-coloured clothes with half sleeves, without large buttons, brooches, badges, or decorative elements, along with salwar or trousers. For footwear, only slippers or sandals with low heels are permitted, while shoes are strictly prohibited.
For further details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official DSSSB website.