Delhi University to make Math mandatory for BCom Honours?

The Non-Mathematics students and the aspiring commerce students at Delhi University (DU) may have to witness a massive challenge from the new academic session 2025-26 as Mathematics or Applied Mathematics has now been made a mandatory subject for the BCom (Honours) programme.

Previously, students had the option to apply with Accountancy as an alternative to Mathematics under Combination II, but that flexibility has been dropped for the new session.

This decision has left the students studying in Classes XI and XII in the lurch who would have pursued commerce without Math, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The sources shared that the final decision will be taken by the academic council, which is yet to clarify the admission procedures for the Honours programme.

DU Students Union President, Ronak Khatri, criticising the whole idea of making Math mandatory said, "I stand in solidarity with non-Math students studying commerce in their Class XII, as well as droppers aspiring to pursue honours courses at Delhi University. The recent decision by the NTA to make mathematics compulsory for students is completely unfair and goes against the interests of the student community. The NTA should retract this decision and allow students from diverse backgrounds to pursue Honours in BCom."

Meanwhile, one of the Class XII students, Kavita Puri said, "Why is Math suddenly compulsory for the Honours course for DU? Premier colleges like SRCC, Hindu, and so on majority won't have a chance. If this change needs to be done, it should be notified long back! Please give students the right to study."

DU ADMISSION CRITERIA UPDATES

As per the new eligibility criteria for DU's BCom (Hons), candidates must now appear in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) with the following subject combination:

Combination I: Any one language from List A

Mathematics/Applied Mathematics

Any two subjects, at least one from List B1

Earlier, students could also apply through Combination II, which allowed Accountancy/Bookkeeping instead of Mathematics. However, with this option no longer available, many students are now unsure of their eligibility.

IMPLICATIONS

For students in their final years of school who have chosen commerce without Mathematics, this change poses a significant challenge.

While those who had opted for Applied Mathematics will still be eligible, others may now find themselves ineligible for DU's prestigious commerce programme.

For now, aspiring BCom (Hons) students are advised to carefully review the updated Common University Entrance Test (CUET) subject combinations and prepare accordingly.