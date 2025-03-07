Columbia student who cleared Amazon interview with AI tool faces disciplinary action

Days after losing job offers for using an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool to crack interviews for Meta & Amazon, Roy Lee, a student of Columbia University, has been dodging summons for disciplinary hearings issued by the varsity’s administration.

Lee found himself in trouble with the university after he reportedly used Interview Coder, an undetectable AI tool he developed, to crack the technical coding round of Amazon.

As Columbia University and Amazon’s Engineering division have a long-standing “working relationship”, it was “upset” that a student from the university “cheated” in an interview with the company, and informed him that his offer from Amazon had been rescinded.

In a conversation with Gizmodo, however, Lee maintained that he rejected Amazon’s offer, and that he only used Interview Code to see if Interview Code worked. He even informed the tech media organisation that he “booked a one-way ticket out of Columbia”, and that he “won’t be on campus when the university wants to talk to him.”

Talking about the situation on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Lee shared summons issued by Columbia University for in-person disciplinary hearings about the use of Interview Coder and the possibility of its use in university examinations, joking that the physical nature of the hearing would prevent him from livestreaming the proceedings.