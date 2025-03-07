After endorsing 90-hour workweek, L&T Chairman introduces one-day paid menstrual leave

In a move aimed at enhancing workplace policies for women, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that female employees in its parent group will be entitled to one day of paid menstrual leave per month.

The policy is set to benefit approximately 5,000 women employees, who make up around 9% of the company’s 60,000-strong workforce, according to PTI.

The announcement was made by L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan during an International Women’s Day event at the company. While the decision has been confirmed, the implementation details are yet to be finalised by the relevant authorities.

Subrahmanyan, who previously made headlines for endorsing a 90-hour workweek, has faced criticism over his stance on workplace policies.

The latest announcement sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many users on platform X (formerly Twitter) applauding it as progressive, while others viewed it as an attempt to counter backlash from his earlier remarks.