RRB JE CBT 1 results 2024 declared | Here is how to check your score

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the results of the Railway Recruitment Board Junior Engineer Computer-Based Test 1 (RRB JE CBT-1) exam on their official websites.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their results from the respective regional RRB portals, said a report by The Telegraph.

The examination was conducted on December 16, 17, and 18, 2024, across multiple test centers nationwide. Following the completion of the exam, the answer keys were released on December 23, allowing candidates to raise objections until December 28, 2024.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the first stage of the examination will now proceed to the second stage, which will also be conducted in a computer-based format. This will be followed by document verification and a medical examination.

To check your results, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of the respective RRB where you applied.

2. Locate and click on the result link available on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials, such as registration number and password, as required.

4. Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen, detailing your performance in the examination.

5. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

6. Take a printout of the scorecard for use in further stages of the recruitment process.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites of their respective RRBs for any updates or further instructions regarding the next stage of the selection process.