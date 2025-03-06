Romania offers higher education scholarships for Indian students

The Embassy of Romania is inviting applications from Indian students seeking scholarships to pursue bachelor's, master's, and PhD programmes in Romania during the academic year 2025-26. The scholarships aim to provide financial assistance in all fields of study except medicine, dental medicine, and pharmacy.

Interested candidates can apply using the Study in Romania platform at studyinromania.gov.ro, selecting the "Apply for MFA Scholarships" link. Only applications received through this platform will be considered.

The deadline for applications is March 12, 2025, NDTV reports.

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, has no role in the nomination or selection processes. The donating country will make the final pick.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for these scholarships, applicants must clear the following eligibility criteria:

Submit the complete application file.

Present valid study documents from recognised institutions.

Meet enrollment deadlines.

Maintain a minimum average score of 7 (or "Good" in Romanian standards) in their most recent academic studies.

Stick to the application process.

Scholarships are offered for the following study levels: