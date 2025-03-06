"NEHU students will not accept VC’s reinstatement”: Student body; writes to Education Minister over pending committee report

The North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) NEHU Unit have jointly written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, raising concerns over the prolonged inaction regarding a committee’s report on university affairs.

To recall, the Ministry of Education (MoE) had earlier assured students that a committee would be sent to NEHU to address pressing issues and take corrective action against ongoing mismanagement.

However, four months after the committee’s visit in November 2024, there has been no official communication from the ministry regarding its findings or any measures taken in response, the student unions stated in their letter.

The student bodies had previously suspended a 16-day agitation in November 2024, placing their trust in the ministry’s promise of intervention. However, the lack of updates has left students, faculty, and staff feeling "unheard and disregarded."

“As the primary stakeholders of the university, students expect transparency and accountability in matters that directly impact their academic environment and welfare. The prolonged silence from the Ministry has only deepened uncertainty and frustration, raising serious concerns about the commitment to resolving these long-standing issues,” the letter read.

VC resumes duty

Compounding their concerns, Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla announced his resumption of duties from Delhi on March 3, 2025, after nearly four months of earned leave. His decision, described by the unions as "unprecedented," has further "eroded the confidence of the student community in the administration’s integrity."

The unions have warned that continued silence from the ministry may force students to resume hunger strikes or take alternative steps.

“Under no circumstances will the student community accept Prof. Shukla’s reinstatement at North-Eastern Hill University,” the letter stated.

Prof Shukla’s leave in 2024 coincided with growing unrest among NEHU’s students and faculty, culminating in an indefinite hunger strike in November 2024. Students had demanded his removal, citing allegations of mismanagement, nepotistic appointments, and a declining academic environment.