NEET-UG 2025 registration ends tomorrow. Apply now!

With the deadline fast approaching, aspiring candidates have only one day left to register for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025.

The registration window will close on March 7, 2025, at 11.50 pm (Indian Standard Time - IST), and the National Testing Agency (NTA) has urged applicants to complete the process promptly to avoid last-minute issues.

On March 5, 2025, NTA took to X (formerly Twitter) regarding the impending deadline.