NEET-UG 2025 registration ends tomorrow. Apply now!

With the deadline fast approaching, aspiring candidates have only one day left to register for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025.
The registration window will close on March 7, 2025, at 11.50 pm (Indian Standard Time - IST), and the National Testing Agency (NTA) has urged applicants to complete the process promptly to avoid last-minute issues.
On March 5, 2025, NTA took to X (formerly Twitter) regarding the impending deadline.
To apply for NEET-UG 2025, candidates must follow these steps:
Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link titled ‘NEET (UG)-2025 Registration and Online Application Form’.
Register by providing personal details to generate login credentials.
Fill out the application form with the required details, such as academic background and contact information.
Pay the application fee using debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking.
Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
The application fee for NEET UG 2025 varies by category. General candidates must pay Rs 1,700, while those in the General-Economically Backward Class (EWS) and Other Backward Classes - Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) categories need to pay Rs 1,600. For Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (SC, ST, PwBD), and Third Gender candidates, the fee is Rs 1,000. Foreign candidates are required to pay Rs 9,500.
This year, the NEET-UG exam will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode on May 4, 2025 (Sunday). The test will take place from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm (IST) across 552 exam centres in India and 14 international locations.
With only one day left, candidates are urged to finalise their applications and submit the required details without any delay.