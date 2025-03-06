NEET-UG 2025 application correction window will open on March 9

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), applicants for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 will have the opportunity to make changes to their application forms between March 9 and March 11. The official website, neet.nta.nic.in, will provide access to the correction facility.

If necessary, applicants must pay an extra cost in order to change their information and correct mistakes on their NEET-UG 2025 application forms. After 11.50 pm on March 11, the correction window will close, and no more changes will be accepted.

Here’s how candidates can make corrections to their information:

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Click the 'Candidate Login' tab.

To access the application form, provide the candidate's application number, password, and security code.

Locate and click the 'Correction in Application Form' link.

Carefully edit the allowed fields.

Upload the supporting documentation.

Pay the additional fee (if applicable) for the necessary adjustments.

Before submitting the final version, double-check your changes.

Click on 'Submit' and save the confirmation page for future reference.

The NEET-UG 2025 exam will be held in pen-and-paper mode across 552 exam centres in India and 14 international locations. The examination is scheduled for Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

As the national-level entrance test for undergraduate medical and allied health courses, NEET-UG is a gateway to MBBS, dental, Ayurveda, veterinary, nursing, and life sciences programmes across India.