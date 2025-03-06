NEET-PG 2024: MCC opens registration for special stray vacancy round counselling | Here are ALL details

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started registrations for a special stray vacancy round for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 today, March 6, 2025.

This round has been introduced after the committee reduced the NEET PG cut-off percentile to the 5th percentile, aiming to fill seats left vacant due to candidates not joining or reporting after previous counselling rounds. Eligible candidates can apply online at mcc.nic.in .

Candidates allotted seats in this special round must report to their assigned institute within the given timeframe and complete the admission formalities with all the required original documents.

It is important to note that these candidates will not be allowed to participate in the special stray vacancy round of state counselling, as their names will be shared with state counselling authorities.

Additionally, during the choice-filling process, candidates must submit an undertaking on the MCC portal regarding their seat allotment.

Candidates taking part in this round must also pay a refundable security deposit.

Those applying under the All India Quota (AIQ) for government seats need to pay Rs 50,000, while candidates registering for deemed universities must deposit Rs 3,00,000.

If a candidate fails to join the allotted seat in this special stray vacancy round, their security deposit will be forfeited, and they will not be eligible to appear for the NEET-PG exam next year.