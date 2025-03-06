Infosys enforces hybrid work mandate: Minimum 10 days in office required from March 10

Infosys has reinforced its hybrid work policy, requiring employees to work from the office for at least 10 days each month. The directive, effective from March 10, aims to bring more employees back to campus, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Functional heads at the Bengaluru-based Information Technology (IT) giant have instructed teams to reduce work-from-home (WFH) days.

An internal email communicated that system interventions would be introduced to monitor and enforce the new policy. Currently, Infosys employees mark attendance through a mobile app. However, post-March 10, the app will restrict Work From Home (WFH) requests beyond the assigned limit, ensuring compliance with the mandate.

A source, speaking anonymously to The Economic Times, revealed that employees who fail to meet the 10-day office attendance requirement will have the shortfall deducted from their leave balance. This policy applies to employees at Job Level 5, including software engineers, system engineers, senior engineers, and consultants.

In its communication, Infosys emphasised that these measures are designed to maintain compliance with the hybrid work model while still offering flexibility. A senior executive stated that the approach is aimed at fostering better collaboration among team members while aligning with business requirements.

Employees are encouraged to stay updated with official communications for any further changes regarding workplace policies.