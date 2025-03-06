HD Kote: Gov't school headmaster accused of sexually abusing girl students held

The district police have apprehended the HD Kote Government Higher Primary School headmaster Girish on Wednesday, March 5.

Superintendent of Polic (SP) N Vishnuvardhana confirmed to The New Indian Express that Girish is arrested. He, however, refused to divulge details on the arrest, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

A police source said Girish had been arrested from a remote village in Hubballi district. He was absconding by switching off his cellphone after a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case was filed against him at the HD Kote police station. The police who are bringing him to Mysuru will produce him before the court.

The headmaster was accused of sexually abusing girl students in the school.

The district administration and education department which conducted the inspection found that Girish had committed the crime and suspended block education officer (BEO) K Kantharaju, cluster resource person (CRP) H R Deepa and educational coordinator (ECO) Jayaram for their negligence in initiating action against the headmaster, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

