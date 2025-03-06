GATE 2025 results to be declared on March 19 | Here is how to download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is set to declare the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 on March 19, 2025. Alongside the results, the institute will also release the official cut-off marks.

The GATE 2025 official question papers and answer keys have already been published, and the challenge facility was available from February 27 to March 1, 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the GATE 2025 exam on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 can access their results through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) on the official website. The results will be available for all 30 subject test papers.

To download the GATE 2025 scorecard, candidates must log in using their enrollment ID and password. The scorecard will be available for free until a specified date, after which candidates can download it by paying a fee of Rs 500 per paper until December 31, 2025.

Steps to download GATE 2025 scorecard:

Visit the official GATE 2025 website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in Click on "Applicant Login" Enter your enrollment ID and password View your scorecard on the screen Verify the details and download the scorecard

The GATE 2025 result will include candidates' scores, qualifying marks, and All India Rank (AIR). IIT Roorkee will also publish the official cut-off marks alongside the results.

Candidates who meet the required cut-off will be eligible to participate in the counselling process for admissions and recruitment opportunities.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official GATE website for further updates and notifications regarding the examination process.