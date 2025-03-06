Delhi University gears up for Holi: Control room, multiple police vans for patrolling and more

In preparation for the upcoming Holi celebrations, Delhi University (DU) has established a control room to handle any disorderly situations on campus, as reported by Hindustan Times,

The control room will remain operational from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm until March 14, university officials confirmed on Wednesday, March 5.

To ensure safety, DU has coordinated with law enforcement, with over 100 university and college officials meeting with police officers to finalise security arrangements.

“There will be multiple police vans patrolling the campus, with a particular focus on areas around women’s colleges and hostels,” DU Proctor Rajni Abbi told Hindustan Times.

Among the security reinforcements is the 24-hour Vamika police van, introduced in the 2024-25 academic session, which will be deployed alongside Pink police vans and patrolling PCR vans to assist students. The control room will function out of the proctor’s office, and students can reach out through the office’s designated contact number.

Joint Proctor Avdhesh Kumar emphasised the importance of responsible celebrations, stating that while gulal (dry colours) will be permitted, chemical colours and water balloons are strictly prohibited.

“Any complaint regarding non-consensual Holi celebrations or alcohol consumption will be taken seriously,” he added.

Although no fixed number of police vans has been specified, an official from the proctor’s office assured that police presence would be significantly higher than usual, with continuous patrolling.

Proctor Abbi also noted that authorities have promised strict action against any incidents of misbehaviour. She encouraged colleges to host Holi events to provide a controlled environment for celebrations, citing Shyam Lal College’s planned festivities as an example.