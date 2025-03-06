AIBE 19 results yet to be announced; candidates left in soup

The Bar Council of India (BCI) held the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 on December 22, 2024. The answer key was provided on December 28, and applicants could file objections until January 10, 2025.
Candidates are now eagerly expecting the AIBE 19 results. The final solution key, which determines the outcome, will also be made public.
Many aspirants have gone to social media to vent their frustrations and concerns.
When the results are announced, candidates can access them via the following steps:
Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.
Click on the link for the AIBE 19 results.
A new page will appear.
Enter the needed information and click submit.
The AIBE 19 results will be displayed on the screen.
Download and print for future reference.
Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official BCI website for the latest updates regarding the AIBE 19 result.