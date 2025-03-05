While developing PhotoSage, these students' top priority was user privacy

A

PhotoSage began as a prototype I built during a hackathon organised by Meta Dome, which focused on image recognition and related topics. I’d had the idea for a while, but the hackathon allowed me (Ayaan) to develop a fully functioning algorithm.

The prototype won second prize, which motivated me to take it further and bring it to users. However, I lacked mobile development experience, so I teamed up with Aatmik. Our trip to Mysore further reinforced our resolve to build it.

Aatmik focused on integrating the algorithm into an iOS app, but we faced challenges — early versions had low accuracy, like showing house images when searching for a car. Through Aatmik’s research and optimisations, we improved it significantly.

After rigorous testing and internal feedback, we released the first version on February 6th.