Students and graduates can now apply for PM Internship Scheme 2025 — Here’s how

The registration process for the PM Internship Scheme (PMIS) 2025 has officially begun, as announced by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). Eligible candidates can now submit applications through the official portal, pminternship.mca.gov.in.

The scheme, designed to provide skill development and industry exposure, is open to individuals between 21 and 24 years old who have completed Class X, Class XII, an undergraduate (UG) or postgraduate (PG) degree, or a diploma. As per Times of India, the last date to apply is March 12.

Launched on October 3, 2024, the initiative was allocated a budget of Rs 800 crore by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Selected interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000 and gain experience in 500 leading companies across industries such as automobiles, finance, hospitality, and technology, Times of India reports.

Eligibility criteria:

Interested applicants must meet the following conditions:

Citizenship: Indian nationals only

Age limit: 21 to 24 years

Education: Minimum qualification of Class X, Class XII, UG degree, or diploma

Employment status: Applicants must be unemployed, with no part-time or full-time job

How to apply:

Visit the official website: pminternship.mca.gov.in Register by filling in the required details Log in using the generated credentials Complete the application form as instructed Submit the form and save a copy for future reference

The PM Internship Scheme 2025 aims to bridge the gap between education and employment by equipping young professionals with practical skills and experience in corporate environments. For further details, applicants are encouraged to visit the official portal.