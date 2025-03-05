SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2025 released: Here’s how to check and challenge it

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the answer key for the General Duty (GD) Constable recruitment exam 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their response sheets and provisional answer keys on ssc.gov.in.

The exam, conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, was held on multiple dates in February. According to News18, candidates can log in using their registration credentials to view their answer keys and raise objections, if any, within the specified window.

“The candidates’ Response Sheets cum the Tentative Answer Keys are now available and the same can be accessed through the website of the Commission (i.e., https://ssc.gov.in ). Details of instructions to access response Sheet/Answer Key Challenge are annexed,” reads the official notification from the SSC.

How to download the Answer Key and raise objections

To check their answer key or submit challenges, candidates must follow these steps:

Visit ssc.gov.in and log in with your credentials Download the answer key and response sheet Select the question(s) you wish to challenge Upload supporting documents Pay the prescribed fee and submit the objection Save the confirmation page for reference

The direct link to access the answer key is https://ssc.gov.in/login .

SSC GD 2025: recruitment details

As reported by News18, this recruitment drive aims to fill 39,481 vacancies across various forces, including:

Border Security Force (BSF): 15,654

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 7,145

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 11,541

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 819

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 3,017

Assam Rifles: 1,248

SSF: 35

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): 22

The selection process includes multiple stages — computer-based examination, physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), medical examination, and document verification. The CBT comprised 80 questions for a total of 160 marks, with a time limit of 60 minutes. The exam was available in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit ssc.gov.in.