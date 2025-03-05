SFI emerges largest elected student group in Ambedkar University Delhi student council elections 2025

After a six-year hiatus, student union elections were held at Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) this year, with the Students' Federation of India (SFI) emerging as the dominant force in the Ambedkar University Delhi Students’ Council (AUDSC) elections for 2025, reported Careers360 on Wednesday, March 5.



Here are some major updates

- SFI won 24 out of 45 councillor seats across AUD’s four campuses.

- At Kashmere Gate, SFI contested 18 seats and won 16 out of 28.

- At Karampura, the organisation secured five out of 12 seats.

- SFI made its debut in Lodhi Road and Qutub institutional area campuses, winning one out of three seats and two out of two seats, respectively.

- All India Students' Association (AISA) won six seats: Four in Kashmere Gate and two in Karampura.

- Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) secured three seats, with two in Kashmere Gate and one in Karampura.

- Neither AISA nor ABVP managed to secure any seats in Lodhi Road or Qutub campuses.

As the largest elected group, SFI councillors will play a crucial role in forming the five-member Central Coordination Committee (CCC), which serves as the central panel of the student council.

This victory follows SFI’s successful performances in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Ramjas College, and DU - Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) elections, along with its increased electoral share in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, according to Careers360.