PM Modi’s vision for 75,000 more medical seats: Key takeaways from today's webinar on medical education

A nationwide webinar on medical education, featuring an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to take place today, March 5. Organised by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Dental Council of India (DCI), the event is themed "Invest in People", and explores key healthcare initiatives outlined in the Union Budget.

A highlight of the webinar is the session on "Expansion of Medical Education," scheduled from 2.40 pm to 4.00 pm, under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. This session aligns with the Prime Minister’s goal — announced on August 15, 2024 — to add 75,000 medical seats over five years to address India’s growing demand for doctors.

The webinar began at 11.00 am with a panel discussion featuring top policymakers and experts. Perhaps the most anticipated segment is the Prime Minister’s live address, scheduled from 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm. As reported by Medical Dialogues, NMC has urged all medical colleges and institutions to ensure participation by faculty, staff, and students.

Institutions under NMC’s purview have been provided with a common web-link for access, with attendees placed in listen-only mode. A closing session featuring ministerial addresses and presentations by government secretaries will run from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Following the webinar, colleges are required to report the number of attendees, along with photographic documentation, to a designated email ID. The official notice, signed by NMC Secretary Dr B Srinivas, has been circulated to all medical institutions and relevant government officials.

The Medical Dialogues reports that this initiative is part of the government’s larger push to strengthen India's medical education system. With a significant shortfall of healthcare professionals, the proposed expansion of medical seats aims to improve accessibility to medical education and enhance healthcare services across the country.