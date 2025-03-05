Ola mein ‘kya chal raha hai?’: Employees now required to send weekly progress updates or risk losing jobs

Ola Group employees have been instructed to send a mandatory weekly email summarising their work, with compliance potentially determining their job security, NDTV Profit reports.

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola Group, introduced the initiative titled ‘Kya Chal Raha Hai?’, requiring all employees to email a weekly update directly to their managers and to kyachalrahahai@olagroup.in.

According to the report, the email must contain three to five bullet points outlining completed tasks.

“We’re starting ‘Kya Chal Raha Hai?’ — a simple way to share your weekly updates directly with me and your managers, starting today,” Aggarwal wrote in his message to employees.

He added, “Keep it simple and to the point. Use the email subject: ‘weekly updates’... Going forward, we will expect the email before Sunday EOD. Everyone has to send this, no exceptions.”

Sources cited by NDTV Profit indicate that Aggarwal also informed employees that AI tools would be used to review and analyse these emails, and future layoffs may be determined based on the updates received.

While the internal email has not been independently verified, sources claim it aligns with recent restructuring efforts within the company.

This move draws parallels with Elon Musk’s managerial approach at Twitter (now X), where he mandated weekly work reports from employees, with failure to comply interpreted as voluntary resignation. A similar directive was issued to US federal workers in March 2024 under the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, Ola Electric has not responded to media queries regarding this policy.