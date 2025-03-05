NEET UG 2025: Registration ends soon, NTA urges candidates to apply before March 7

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a reminder urging aspirants to complete their registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (NEET UG) 2025 before the deadline on March 7. As reported by India Today, the application window, which opened on February 7, will officially close at 11.50 pm on March 7.

Candidates are advised to register early to avoid last-minute technical issues. The exam will be conducted on May 4 in a single shift from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm, with results tentatively scheduled for June 14.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the NTA reiterated the importance of timely registration: