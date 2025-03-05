NEET UG 2025: Registration ends soon, NTA urges candidates to apply before March 7

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a reminder urging aspirants to complete their registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (NEET UG) 2025 before the deadline on March 7. As reported by India Today, the application window, which opened on February 7, will officially close at 11.50 pm on March 7.
Candidates are advised to register early to avoid last-minute technical issues. The exam will be conducted on May 4 in a single shift from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm, with results tentatively scheduled for June 14.
In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the NTA reiterated the importance of timely registration:
Application window: February 7 – March 7 (till 11.50 pm)
Fee payment deadline: March 7 (till 11.50 pm)
Correction window: March 9 – March 11
Exam city intimation slips: By April 26
Admit card release: May 1
Exam date: May 4 (2.00 pm – 5.00 pm)
Tentative result declaration: June 14
General category: Rs 1,700
OBC-NCL, General-EWS: Rs 1,600
SC, ST, PwBD, Third Gender (within India): Rs 1,000
Candidates outside India: Rs 9,500
Visit neet.nta.nic.in
Click on the NEET UG 2025 registration link
Enter basic details to generate login credentials
Log in and fill in personal, academic, and exam centre details
Upload required documents
Pay the application fee
Submit the form and save a copy for future reference
As per India Today, candidates must select three preferred exam cities based on their state of residence or permanent address. The NTA has also advised applicants to regularly check nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in for official updates.
For any queries, students can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email neetug2025@nta.ac.in.
Direct registration link: