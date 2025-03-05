News

NEET UG 2025: Registration ends soon, NTA urges candidates to apply before March 7

Aspirants must submit applications and pay the fee by 11.50 pm on March 7, with the correction window opening on March 9
The NEET UG 2025 exam is set for May 4, with results expected by June 14
Published on

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a reminder urging aspirants to complete their registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (NEET UG) 2025 before the deadline on March 7. As reported by India Today, the application window, which opened on February 7, will officially close at 11.50 pm on March 7.

Candidates are advised to register early to avoid last-minute technical issues. The exam will be conducted on May 4 in a single shift from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm, with results tentatively scheduled for June 14.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the NTA reiterated the importance of timely registration:

Key dates for NEET UG 2025:

  • Application window: February 7 – March 7 (till 11.50 pm)

  • Fee payment deadline: March 7 (till 11.50 pm)

  • Correction window: March 9 – March 11

  • Exam city intimation slips: By April 26

  • Admit card release: May 1

  • Exam date: May 4 (2.00 pm – 5.00 pm)

  • Tentative result declaration: June 14

Application fee:

  • General category: Rs 1,700

  • OBC-NCL, General-EWS: Rs 1,600

  • SC, ST, PwBD, Third Gender (within India): Rs 1,000

  • Candidates outside India: Rs 9,500

How to apply for NEET UG 2025:

  1. Visit neet.nta.nic.in

  2. Click on the NEET UG 2025 registration link

  3. Enter basic details to generate login credentials

  4. Log in and fill in personal, academic, and exam centre details

  5. Upload required documents

  6. Pay the application fee

  7. Submit the form and save a copy for future reference

As per India Today, candidates must select three preferred exam cities based on their state of residence or permanent address. The NTA has also advised applicants to regularly check nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in for official updates.

For any queries, students can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email neetug2025@nta.ac.in.

Direct registration link:

https://examinationservices.nic.in/neet2025/root/Home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFcFR+natXIEjJ1rCf6DMgOr/hcv4rs34T5gNmvCx/R+a

