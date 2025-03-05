Delhi school admissions: EWS, DG category draw for 2025 begins today

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) is set to conduct the first draw of lots for school admissions under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) categories today, March 5.

The selection process for the 2025-26 academic session will be carried out through a computerised system at 2.30 pm in the Conference Hall of the Directorate of Education, Old Secretariat, Delhi.

As per an official notice, the results will be available online for parents and guardians at edudel.nic.in. The allocation of seats is a crucial step in the admission cycle, determining which students secure places in private schools under the EWS and DG quotas.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood assured that the process would be conducted with complete transparency. The draw will be held in the presence of parents and media representatives, Hindustan Times reported. To enhance visibility for attendees, multiple television screens will be installed at the venue, according to Sood.

This year, the admission process has seen a high number of applications, with approximately 2.5 lakh submissions received. However, only 38,000 students will secure seats through the draw, Hindustan Times reports.

The process plays a key role in ensuring access to quality education for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, in line with the Right to Education Act.

Parents awaiting results are advised to check the official website after the draw concludes for further updates regarding the next steps in the admission process.