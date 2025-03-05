CISF constable recruitment 2025: Apply now for 1,161 vacancies before April 3

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has opened applications for its 2025 constable recruitment drive, offering 1,161 vacancies across multiple trades. As reported by Hindustan Times, interested candidates can now apply via the official website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is April 3, 2025, at 11.59 pm.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have completed Matriculation (Class X) or an equivalent qualification from a recognised board. However, preference will be given to those who have undergone training at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI). The educational requirements vary by trade:

Skilled trades (such as barber, cook, tailor, electrician, and others) require Matriculation.

Unskilled trades (such as sweeper) also require Matriculation.

As per Hindustan Times, the age criteria for applicants is 18 to 23 years as of August 1, 2025. This means candidates should have been born between August 2, 2002, and August 1, 2007.

Application fee and exemptions

A Rs 100 application fee applies to candidates in the Unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories. However, female candidates and those from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) categories are exempt from the fee.

The recruitment drive aims to strengthen CISF’s workforce across various sectors, with selected candidates expected to serve in critical security roles across India.

For further details and to apply, visit cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.