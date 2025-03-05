BSF admit card 2025: Hall tickets released for HCM, ASI Steno PET and PST — Check how to download

The Border Security Force (BSF) has officially released the BSF HCM Admit Card 2025, allowing candidates to download their hall tickets for the upcoming Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

These physical assessments are a crucial step in the recruitment process for the Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Steno positions.

As reported by MoneyControl, the recruitment drive aims to fill 1,526 vacancies, and applicants must clear the PET and PST to progress further in the selection process. Admit cards are now available for download on the official BSF website, bsf.gov.in.

How to download the BSF HCM Admit Card 2025

Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination can access their admit cards by following these steps:

Visit the BSF official website at bsf.gov.in On the homepage, navigate to the "Latest News" section Click on the "BSF HCM/ASI Steno Admit Card 2025" link Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth Click "Submit" to view your admit card Download and save the BSF HCM Admit Card 2025 Take a printout for use on the exam day

According to MoneyControl, candidates should check the BSF website regularly for any updates or changes in the examination schedule. They are also advised to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.