Car left mangled after 24-year-old crashes his BMW on Mumbai Coastal Road

A high-speed crash on Mumbai’s Coastal Road left a BMW mangled after its driver, a 24-year-old resident of Juhu, lost control and slammed into the barrier near Worli. The accident, which took place on Sunday morning, March 2, was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media.

According to India Today, the driver, Rishabh Aneja, was seen overtaking vehicles at high speed before crisscrossing lanes and eventually ramming into the divider on the right side of the road. While the luxury car was heavily damaged, Aneja escaped with minor injuries.

The Worli police have registered a case against him under multiple sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and the Motor Vehicles Act for reckless and dangerous driving. India Today reports that preliminary investigations suggest Aneja lost control of the vehicle, though authorities are also examining factors such as road conditions, speed, and potential mechanical failure.

The crash is one of the latest in a series of high-speed accidents on Indian roads. In a similar incident last year, a worker was fatally struck by a BMW driven by a diamond merchant on the Coastal Road.

Five days ago, a vehicle travelling from Dharwad to Vijayapura in Karnataka’s Doddaballapur taluk lost control, hit a highway divider, and overturned multiple times, ejecting two occupants. The driver, 20-year-old Mohammad Yunis, succumbed to his injuries, while five others were seriously hurt.