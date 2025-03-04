Telangana: Inter students accused of blackmail, violence in Gurukul; principal denies claims

A ragging incident at the Bellampalli Gurukul school in Mancherial district came to light on Monday, March 3. However, the school management has dismissed such reports and maintains that it was a minor issue between students.

According to sources, four Intermediate second-year students allegedly forced a Class VIII student to smoke cigarettes. They recorded a video of this and used it to blackmail him, threatening to send it to his family unless he paid them money. When the eighth-grade student refused, they physically assaulted him and stripped him of his clothes.

A Class X student who reported the incident to the principal was also reportedly beaten.

Outraged parents visited the school to protest, demanding action against those involved. Police arrived at the scene, assuring the families they would investigate the matter.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, school principal D Sridhar denied claims of ragging, calling it a "minor dispute" between students. He stated, "The school is monitoring students 24/7 and taking all necessary measures to ensure safety."

Talagurjala police said no formal complaint had been filed by the school or parents as of yet but emphasised, "Once a complaint is received, we will promptly file a case.”