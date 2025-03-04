Students can now get AP SSC 2025 hall tickets through WhatsApp or website

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the hall tickets for the upcoming Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class X final examinations. As reported by Hindustan Times, students can now access their hall tickets through the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, or via WhatsApp.

Direct link: https://bse.ap.gov.in/apsschtttfy/HallTicketsSel.aspx

To download from the website, students or parents must enter details such as the student’s name, district, and school name in the login window. Meanwhile, those opting for the WhatsApp method need to send ‘Hi’ to 9552300009.

This will prompt a reply with a ‘Choose Service’ option, where users must select ‘Education Services’ followed by ‘SSC Hall Ticket’. They will then be directed to a login window requiring the candidate’s application number and date of birth. Once confirmed, the hall ticket will be displayed.

The Hindustan Times reports that this initiative aims to simplify the process for students and parents, offering multiple ways to access the crucial document.

The AP SSC 2025 exams will commence on March 17 (Monday) with the First Language (Group A) paper. The examinations are scheduled to conclude on either March 31 or April 1, with Social Studies as the final paper.

Students are advised to download and verify their hall tickets well in advance to avoid any last-minute issues.