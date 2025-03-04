Social media for social welfare: Karnataka residential schools post pictures of meals provided to students

Recently, Karnataka, to ensure the well-being of students and for real-time food monitoring, decided to use the power of social media to maintain transparency about their meal policies in schools.



According to The Week's report posted on February 21, schools and hostels participating in the programme must post daily pictures of breakfast, lunch, and dinner on their X accounts.

These images will serve as visual proof of the meals provided, enabling anyone with internet access to assess the type, quantity, and overall quality of the food.