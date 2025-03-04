Social media for social welfare: Karnataka residential schools post pictures of meals provided to students

Residential schools across Karnataka, including Morarji Desai and Dr BR Ambedkar Residential Schools, are undergoing a social audit of their meal services.
Additionally, as a part of the Social Welfare Department's initiative to promote transparency and accountability, these institutions shared photos of their lunch meals on March 4, 2025, on social media platform X.
The posts, using the hashtags #SocialAudit_SWDMeals and #SocialWelfare_Karnataka, show the meals provided to students, and images of students. These posts were aimed at enhancing public trust and probable oversight that occurs in the welfare meal programmes.
Let's look at a few of the posts here
Recently, Karnataka, to ensure the well-being of students and for real-time food monitoring, decided to use the power of social media to maintain transparency about their meal policies in schools.
According to The Week's report posted on February 21, schools and hostels participating in the programme must post daily pictures of breakfast, lunch, and dinner on their X accounts.
These images will serve as visual proof of the meals provided, enabling anyone with internet access to assess the type, quantity, and overall quality of the food.