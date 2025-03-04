Snowboarding in lehenga? Indo-Swiss singer BombayMami's video goes VIRAL

BombayMami, the musician who has taken the internet by storm, went viral for snowboarding down the Swiss Alps in a heavily embroidered bright red lehenga, seemingly a bridal couture.
This half-Swiss, half-Indian singer pays homage to her cultural roots in a fusion music video from her upcoming album Fire in Delhi, seamlessly blending culture, genre, and fashion.
The viral clip captures her effortlessly gliding down the slopes, adorned in a striking red lehenga with intricate embroidery, golden necklaces, bangles, a nath (nosering), and a dupatta draped as a veil over her updo.
With over 3.2 million views, 179K likes, and nearly 3,000 comments, social media users are mesmerised by her fearless style and dazzling presence.
BombayMami also shared a BTS reel on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the effort and courage behind creating such an iconic visual.
Celebrities, including Indian singer Sid Sriram, joined the chorus of admiration, with Sriram commenting, “Craaaazy.” Many praised her ability to snowboard in a lehenga while delivering expressive performances.
Following in the footsteps of artists like Hanumankind, BombayMami is pushing creative boundaries, leaving audiences awestruck with breathtaking visuals.