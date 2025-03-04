SBI Clerk prelims result 2025: When to expect it and how to check

The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to announce the SBI Clerk prelims result 2025 in the coming days. While the exact date and time are yet to be disclosed, Hindustan Times reports that the results will be released before the main examination, which is scheduled for March or April 2025. Once declared, candidates can access their results on the official website: sbi.co.in.

The preliminary examination for Junior Associate recruitment took place on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1. It was a one-hour test comprising 100 marks, assessing candidates in English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. A negative marking system was in place, with 0.25 marks deducted for each incorrect answer.

As per Hindustan Times, candidates who clear the prelims will move on to the mains, with SBI shortlisting approximately ten times the number of available vacancies. This year, SBI aims to fill 13,735 Junior Associate positions through this recruitment drive.

How to check the SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 result

Once the results are announced, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in Click on the ‘Careers’ link on the homepage Navigate to ‘SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025’ Enter login credentials and submit View and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For further details, candidates should regularly check sbi.co.in for updates.