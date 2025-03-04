RRB RPF SI results 2024 out: Next steps for shortlisted candidates

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have officially released the RPF Sub-Inspector (SI) Results 2024 under CEN RPF 01/2024 on Monday, March 3, as reported by Telegraph India. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now download their results from the website of the respective RRB under which they applied.

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result document are provisionally eligible for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) — the next stages of selection.

The dates for these tests will be shared with shortlisted candidates via SMS, email, or the official website in due course.

As per the RRBs, individual scorecards will also be made available on the RRB portal from Thursday, March 6, onwards. “Candidates can also view their individual result/score card by logging in to RRB portal duly entering their Registration No. and Date of Birth,” Telegraph India quoted the RRBs as saying.

Alongside the results, RRBs have also released the cut-off marks. The RPF SI computer-based test (CBT) was conducted between December 2 and December 13, 2024.

The provisional answer key was issued on December 17, and candidates were allowed to raise objections till 12.00 am on December 22, with a fee of Rs 50 per objection, plus applicable bank charges.

How to check the RRB RPF SI 2024 results:

Visit the RRB website corresponding to your application

Click on the link for RPF SI Result 2024 (CEN RPF SI 01/2024)

Enter your registration number and date of birth

Submit to view your result on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference