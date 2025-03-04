PhotoSage, a GenAI innovation that makes photo retrieval more convenient

A

The idea for PhotoSage came from a common frustration: scrolling endlessly through a phone to find the needed photos. We found this process stressful and tedious, and we realised we weren’t the only one facing this problem. Almost everyone struggles to locate specific images in a sea of media. While existing image search tools did prove helpful, they fell short of fully solving the problem — this sparked the idea of creating something better. This motivation grew stronger after we took a trip to Mysore with our friends.

We took around 3,000 photos during the trip, and finding specific pictures was incredibly time-consuming when we tried to post them on social media — like photos near a particular church, temple, or dosa shop. That’s when we decided to build PhotoSage to make photo retrieval more convenient for users like us.