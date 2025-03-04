NEHU VC's resumption of duty "remotely" after 3 months of earned leave violates rules: Teachers

“By flagrantly violating NEHU Act, Statutes, Ordinances and Government of India's rules, Prof Shukla claims to be on official tour and apparently claims to have resumed his duty when he has never joined in the Headquarter of NEHU at Shillong. In spite of his repeated irregular earned leave application from which he never joined his duties, his claim that he resumed his duties sounds totally out of order, as he remains away from the headquarter,” the NEHUTA statement said.