Mumbai college student strikes SRK's iconic pose at convocation | WATCH

In a perfect tribute to the actor, he then strikes the superstar’s iconic arms-wide-open pose, instantly electrifying the audience with cheers and applause. The video’s overlay text read, “SRK Loyalty Everywhere Everyday."



The student flaunted his shirt, written Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost meaning “The show's not over.”



The reel captioned, Graduate hogyaaa aaj mai (I have graduated today) the clip has gone viral, racking over 49 million views in just two days. The comments section is flooded with reactions, ranging from admiration to amusement.



One user jokingly wrote, “SRK ke fans bhi script likh ke aate hain” (SRK’s fans come prepared with a full script), while another called it “an iconic graduation moment.”.



Another comment highlighted the humour of the situation, saying, “Principal’s reaction is priceless.”



The video has captivated social media, proving once again the unmatched passion of SRK fans, with a hint of frolic and fun.