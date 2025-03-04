KM Medical College fee hike: “Strictly following gov’t order,” says chairman; students plan contempt petition

Students of Krishna Mohan Medical College, Mathura, are preparing to file a contempt petition against the institution after it allegedly failed to comply with a High Court order restraining it from charging increased fees. The controversy, which has been ongoing since the 2019-20 academic session, revolves around a fee hike that students claim is arbitrary and exploitative. However, the college Chairman Kishan Chaudhary, maintains that the college is acting in accordance with government regulations. "We are following government norms, and the fee structure is government approved," he stated.

The fee hike and its consequences

The dispute began when the college increased the annual tuition fee from Rs 8.5 lakh to Rs 11.5 lakh. "The fee was suddenly increased, and those who could not pay were denied biometric attendance and internship opportunities," said a student who wished to remain anonymous.

Despite raising the issue multiple times with the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME), no action was taken. "We have been continuously approaching the DGME, but no real action has been taken — it’s all just about issuing notices," the student added.

Many students have been financially burdened by the increased fees, with some forced to take loans to continue their education. "The administration has been completely unresponsive to our financial difficulties. They only care about extracting more money, and they are doing it without any government oversight," the student alleged.

Court ruling and alleged defiance

On January 24, 2025, the Allahabad High Court ruled in favour of the students, declaring the fee hike unjustified. The court directed the college to adhere to the original fee structure and not force students to pay additional amounts.

However, students claim that the institution has refused to comply. "The college has not restored our biometric attendance, nor are they allowing us to begin our internships. Despite the court order, we are being denied our rights," a student stated.

Following the court’s ruling, the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, issued a notice on March 1, 2025, instructing the college to comply immediately.

Yet, students allege the institution has continued to ignore these directives, prompting them to prepare a contempt petition. "The court gave a clear order, and the DGME also instructed them, but the college is behaving as if this means nothing and no rules apply to them," the student remarked.

Legal manoeuvring to justify the hike?

Students have alleged that the college encouraged those admitted through the stray vacancy rounds to file a separate case in the Lucknow bench of the High Court, allegedly to justify the fee hike. "Students were manipulated into filing a case, and now that case is being used against us," the student claimed.

The legal strategy appears to be a deliberate attempt to create confusion and delay compliance with the original court order. "They are using legal loopholes to justify their actions. Instead of following the law, they are finding ways to bypass it, making it appear as if the court rejected our case," the student alleged.

College’s response

Chairman of Krishna Mohan Medical College, Kishan Chaudhary, defended the institution’s stance, stating, "We are following government norms, and if the government withdraws the Rs 11 lakh fee order, we will comply. However, right now, we are acting according to government regulations."

He further added, "The court is not here to instruct us; we are bound by the government's decision. If students have grievances, they should approach the Appellate Authority instead of filing cases or protesting."

His remarks indicate the college’s firm position on following the state government’s directives rather than the High Court ruling.

"The government set this fee structure, and we are simply implementing it. The students should take up their concerns with the government, not us," he emphasised. Addressing the denial of internships for students who haven't paid the increased fee, he stated, "We are not asking students to pay immediately — just to provide a written commitment on when they will submit the fee."

However, students, expressing their frustration, questioned, "How and why should we pay now when we have already been paying inflated fees for so long?"

They argue that the administration is using this justification to delay action. "They are hiding behind government orders while completely ignoring the court's decision. The court has clearly ruled that the fee hike is not justified," a student asserted.

Students denied basic rights

Beyond the financial burden, the fee hike has also led to severe academic consequences for students. "Our biometric attendance is blocked, which means we are marked as absent even when we attend classes. This is not just a financial issue; it is affecting our entire education," a student explained.

Internships, a crucial part of medical training, have also been put on hold for students who have not paid the increased fee. "If we don't complete our internships, we won’t be able to graduate on time and appear for PG-level exams. The college is using this as leverage to force us into paying," the student added.

What lies ahead?

With the contempt petition in preparation, the case highlights the broader issue of regulatory oversight in private medical institutions. "This is not just about our college; this is about how private medical institutions like these are exploiting students while authorities turn a blind eye," a student claimed.