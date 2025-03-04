KIIT University row: NHRC to launch high-level probe into Nepali student's death, assault of students

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has ordered a high-level investigation into the alleged suicide of a Nepali student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and the subsequent assault on Nepali students on campus, The Hindu reported on Tuesday, March 4.



The apex rights body has also directed its investigation team to examine additional allegations, including the reported exploitation of tribal students and illegal land acquisition by the institute.



Meanwhile, the KIIT administration has stated that normalcy has returned to the campus following the incident, which occurred on February 16.



Details of the complaint filed

According to the report, an individual named Asutosh B filed a complaint with the NHRC, alleging that Prakriti Lamsal, a Nepali student at KIIT, had faced harassment from a friend and that the university's International Relations Office (IRO) failed to address her complaints.



"Protests by Nepali students seeking justice were met with verbal abuse, threats, and physical assault by KIIT officials and security guards. Additionally, KIIT and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) have been accused of exploiting tribal children, violating their human rights, and engaging in illegal land acquisitions," the complaint stated.



Action to be taken against KIIT founder?

The complainant urged the commission to take appropriate action against those responsible, including KIIT Founder Achyuta Samanta, for their alleged failure to address harassment complaints and for their involvement in the exploitation of tribal students.



On February 28, the NHRC directed the Director General (Investigation) to assign a team from its Investigation and Law Divisions to conduct an on-site inquiry at KIIT. The commission has set a deadline of March 10, 2025, for the submission of the investigation report.



Considering the seriousness of the issue, the commission has now directed the registrar (law) to begin an inquiry at KIIT University.



An on-spot inquiry along with a team of two officers from the investigation division, one not below the rank of senior superintendent of police, and one officer from the Law Division and submit its inquiry report to the commission by March 2025.